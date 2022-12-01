Lack of accountability among politicians
To the Editor:
Every day innocent people are killed by someone who hates them for their color, the religion they believe in, or their lifestyle.
So what feeds this hate into people and pushes them to the point to go out and kill innocent people? Are they to blame? Yes and no. Who feeds more hatred and bigotry to our American citizens than Twitter, Facebook, and all other social media sites?
But the real poison comes straight out from the corrupt, sick politicians that run our country, the lies and hate they all feed to the public. Unfortunately, some that watch and listen believe in what they see and hear. But none of these companies’ TV talk shows and, most of all, the politicians that thrive on it and spew their own hate, lies and bigotry are never accountable for anything they say or do.
They are the Bowels of Hell.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps