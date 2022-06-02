To the Editor:
The mass shootings keep coming. One occurred close to us physically, just two hours down the thruway in Buffalo. A week later, the slaughter of children and their teachers, the 27th school shooting in the country this year, in a town not much bigger than our own.
This can happen anywhere.
Lawmakers where that most recent massacre took place instantly blame mental illness, although the shooter had no record of mental health issues that could have raised concern before he legally purchased two assault weapons and 375 rounds of ammunition. These legislators call for more guns, rather than fewer, hoping to achieve “a good guy with a gun” in every threatened room. Yet armed security officers at the Buffalo grocery store and the Uvalde elementary school could not stop 18-year-old boys, whose semi-automatic weapons overpowered both those guards and even the police.
Texas, where recent mass shootings in stores, a restaurant, schools, a church and on the streets have ravaged communities, is among at least 21 states that allow individuals to carry weapons in public without a permit or training. In a state that constantly looks to mental health as the culprit in these shootings, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot stepped back from “red flag laws” that permit a process for removing firearms from persons who present a danger to others or themselves. Like many advocates who oppose even the simplest of common-sense gun laws, the defense we hear is one that exalts gun culture as patriotic American heritage.
Sadly, no law, no approach, can successfully address all that is behind these senseless shootings. But how can we not see that our country — where guns are so simply acquired and carried — stands alone in this epidemic of gun violence? How can we not address the easy access to guns, and especially to powerful assault weapons behind so many heart-wrenching, devastating, shameful events?
JAN REGAN
Geneva
Regan represents Ward 3 on Geneva's City Council. She wanted to remind everyone that Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Wearing orange or displaying orange lights or ribbons on this day is a way to show your support and hope for an end to gun violence.