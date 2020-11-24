No evidence presented that GPD is understaffed
To the Editor:
I write in response to a letter from Ethel Peters to the Finger Lakes Times, expressing her and the Geneva Republican Party’s objections to City Council’s decision to drop two new police trainees from the 2021 budget. (FL Times, Nov. 13, “City GOP committee wants police cuts restored”).
She rightly asserts that the police department is one of the most important departments in City Government and should be fully staffed. But nowhere in her letter does she demonstrate that the Police Department is not currently fully staffed. The department may be overstaffed, understaffed, or just-right-staffed. It has been pointed out by some that it is overstaffed compared to other cities our size. What objective evidence does she have that it is understaffed?
This too-simple argument boils down to: Police service is good, and even necessary, and we can never have too much of a good thing. But in the face of limited, and even declining resources, too much of one good thing will inevitably result in too little of other good and necessary things.
This argument is the reason why our country has such a bloated military budget, while other very necessary services are being neglected. The U.S. military budget is greater than the sum of the next 10 countries in order of budget size: China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and Brazil.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva