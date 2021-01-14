To the Editor:
I was saddened by the chaotic events at the U.S. Capitol. This was a strike on an institution we believe to be inviolable, never to be dishonored. How did we reach this level of outrage?
The simple answer is that the man in the Oval Office has a talent for twisting truth into an alternate reality. He stoked the fires of discontent until his followers felt duty bound to travel to Washington and storm the Capitol. He helped them put a voice and a name to their anger. What’s behind that anger?
The people who broke windows and threatened legislators in the Capitol are enraged because they believe that not only the election was stolen from them, but their America has been taken as well. They ascribe to a very narrow vision of America, a vision that is slowly disappearing. This loss creates fear and anger, and they defend their violent behavior and views as patriotic. These are desperate people who are becoming a minority in a country that no longer fits their world view.
Yes, the President tapped into the fear and anger of the protesters for his own ends. But the riot at the Capitol cannot be excused or condoned. It should be condemned by all, even in our local communities and most importantly by our elected officials and representatives. There is no defense for those who wish to impose their will through violence and lawlessness. Voices of reason need to be heard.
MARY REHOR
Williamson