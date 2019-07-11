No fake news here: Trump, Pope disagree
To the Editor:
The 1st Amendment to our constitution addresses Freedom of the Press, which shows its importance to our democracy. With modern technology the press now includes radio, TV, the internet, etc.
On Nov. 26, 2018, President Trump said America should have state-run TV so the whole world can see how great he is.
On April 25, 2019, President Trump said that the press is “truly the enemy of the people.”
On May 18, 2019, the Pope said, “Freedom of the press is an important index of the health of a country.” He said that “one of the first things that dictators do is to remove the freedom of the press.”
You cannot support both the Pope and Trump on this very important topic.
Whom do you support?
On May 23, 2019, with the TV cameras rolling, Trump spent seven minutes demanding his staff declare he is stable and not a lunatic. What it showed, of course, is exactly the opposite. But the greatest praise that day came from Trump himself, who told the assembled members of the media, “I’m an extremely stable genius. OK?”
On June 12, 2019, Trump said on national TV that if he can get “information” from a foreign country on his 2020 opponent he will “listen.” Does he not know this is illegal, and his proper response should be to immediately notify the FBI if this happens?
His lack of knowledge of U.S. government rules and regulations is astounding. It was noted this is now an open invitation to Russia and others that the Trump campaign is open for business and looking for “dirt” on his opponent. His poll numbers are so bad there is no way he can win a fair election.
On June 13, 2019, Trump tweeted about visiting Prince Charles, the “Prince of Whales.” Did he find a country under the ocean? He meant the Prince of Wales in the UK. His spelling ability in his tweets matches his grade-school maturity in every other way.
So many of Trump’s followers follow him blindly no matter what outrageous action he says or does. They are like in a cult. Hitler’s followers were the same way. Hitler talked about the danger of a free press too.
Several times Trump actually said he doesn’t like generating electricity with windmills because when the wind isn’t blowing you can’t watch TV. I rest my case.
I suggest you do some research to find out nothing in this letter is fake news.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.