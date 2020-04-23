To the Editor:
A number of people recently have been asking the question: “Is the coronavirus a punishment from God?” The answer is “No” and this medieval notion needs to be banished in these modern times. God is not a supernatural policeman high in the sky, watching humanity and ready to pass judgment when the accumulated sins reach a critical number.
God is Love. All of Creation is a gift we have all been invited to share. Not only is Creation celebrated in every religion, each has Love at the heart of its teachings. How can anyone place a loving God in the position of a terminator? Certainly, there are passages in the holy texts where a God of vengeance strikes but when these ancient, pre-scientific stories of God’s punishments are allowed to be the dominant way people are taught to understand God, religious faith is simply reduced to living in a state of eternal fear.
God can be known as Mother, Father, Yahweh, Allah, Krishna, Waheguru, Great Spirit and in stories of these deities, humans are the children. We trivialize God when we suggest that our existence on Earth is in jeopardy because “God is mad” and the children need to be taught a lesson.
Those who prevail will do so by seeking strength and hope from the God of all Creation and follow doctors’ orders. Those who simply try to please a God of punishment will live in doubt and fear all their days.
THE REV. GARY McCASLIN
American Baptist Minister (ret.)
Corning