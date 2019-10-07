To the Editor:
In a recent Finger Lakes Times article (Sept. 27), Rep. John Katko, R-24, was quoted as saying something quite comical. To wit, “The Democrats have jumped the gun with an impeachment inquiry. I believe in following the facts wherever they lead. The full facts surrounding the president’s conversation with the Ukrainian president need to come out. The abrupt decision by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings without waiting for the facts is a dramatic overstep.”
Without waiting for the facts? He makes it sound like the facts are like mushrooms that will pop out of the ground everywhere if we just wait for them.
The administration did all it could to keep the facts that we have from coming out.
There will be no more facts coming out without subpoenas, sworn testimony, documents, and rigorous questioning. Anyone who wants all the facts before coming to judgement should welcome an impeachment inquiry.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva