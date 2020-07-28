To the Editor:
Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln. "He who is without sin cast the first stone" (or tear down that statue). John 8:7.
The truth is "All have sinned and come short of the glory of God." No human being is perfect and no human being can be perfect (except in their own arrogant minds). We all have made mistakes, big ones, and not so big ones, things we are not proud of.
So, if we follow the logic of those who are tearing down statues and pictures of historical figures we have to realize no statue or picture of anyone should ever be allowed in the public square ever again.
BILL MCHALE
Seneca Falls