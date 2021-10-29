Vulgar sign is appalling in Phelps or anywhere
To the Editor:
The ugliness of the 2020 election lives on in our charming little village of Phelps, N.Y.
Hanging from the second story on a house on Main Street (Route 96) is a banner reading “F**K BIDEN” and, in smaller letters underneath, “AND F**K YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.”
Anyone with an ounce of decency understands that this type of language, publicly displayed for our children to see, is, at the least, inappropriate, and, at the worst, vulgar and heinous.
While there is no ordinance in Phelps forbidding this type of display, our mayor did visit with the homeowners and encouraged them to remove the sign … to no avail.
I believe wholeheartedly in the First Amendment, but I do not and will not condone this type of assault on our young people and on the reputation of this village. While I am a liberal Democrat, please believe me when I say that I would be writing the same letter if I were a conservative Republican. This is not about politics; this is about common decency.
There are plenty of political signs still lingering in our community. Fine … we can all tolerate and endure those. But this type of public profanity crosses the line.
STEVE DUPREY
Phelps