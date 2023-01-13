No remote participation for CC meetings is wrong
To the Editor:
As an artist, immediately following an event I ask myself who wasn’t there and why. It’s important to me that all who wish to be in my audience can access my work. When I recognize an obstacle to participation, I address it.
I expect City Council to do the same. As the elected officials responsible for the well-being of Geneva and its residents, I would hope that councilors want robust dialogue with and engagement from the people they represent. Yet those who serve in our city government repeatedly demonstrate a desire to disenfranchise Geneva residents.
With the elimination of state covid restrictions, Council meetings no longer have remote-participation options. This decision makes it functionally impossible for many members of our community to be a part of Council meetings: People with autoimmune disorders cannot risk attending meetings in small spaces during a tripledemic; disabled community members who cannot drive struggle to make it to the Public Safety Building; parents without childcare options have to stay home; and people who had unsafe interactions with the criminal justice system feel uncomfortable attending meetings in spaces where they were traumatized.
These absences limit the voices heard during public comment. Given that some councilors have stated that they do not read emails sent by certain constituents, this silencing is especially egregious. It makes invisible (and easier to ignore) people impacted by the decisions Council makes. While these absences might make Council meetings more comfortable for those in the room, they make Geneva itself less hospitable.
HEATHER MAY
Geneva