To the Editor:
The NYS Climate Action Council Draft Scoping Plan is a bureaucratic answer to a problem: goals, strategies, and mandates everywhere, but no PLAN of tangible action, and no apparent consideration of the Laws of Physics.
First, where is the infrastructure to support all of the new and exclusive uses of electric power? By my estimate, if this Green “plan” moves forward, the state must double its transmission-line capacities, all across the state, right down to individual homes and businesses. Where is a work schedule for this, and how will the state get there? Such work should be finished BEFORE any mandates are imposed.
Second, I don’t understand why people who live in a cold climate like New York think that the milder temperatures of California can be applied here so as to make electric vehicles always work properly. Fact: battery capacity and performance are reduced as the ambient temperature goes down. To date, lithium-ion batteries have not been studied as much as lead-acid batteries, so the degree of lost performance is not totally clear, but because they all depend on chemical reactions, the results are similar. For comparison, lead-acid-battery temperature reductions are sobering. The standard rating temperature for all batteries is 25 degrees C (about 77 F). At 32 F, battery capacity (think mileage range in an electric vehicle) is reduced by 20%. At about -22 F (-30 C), battery capacity (again think mileage range) drops to 50%. So, the state is going to force farmers and tradesmen and long-distance commuters to abandon their gas-fired trucks, tractors, and other vehicles in favor of electric powered ones? And, this is to be done in a mostly cold climate? Sounds stupid to me!
Third, the plan suggests that the state will abandon reliable and working forms of power generation (coal, oil, gas, and nuclear) almost instantly and replace them with all electric. That’s fine, but where’s all the backup until everything is working properly? Will we risk a kind of Texas wind-power tragedy of two years ago? Simultaneously, will we impose the plan’s broad mandates on powerless individuals and households, one by one, as they try to replace necessary gas-fired appliances, while also allowing deep-pocket corporations to pursue energy-hog ventures like cryptocurrency?
Fourth, with “free” (i.e., government subsidized) charging stations for electric vehicles, and some tax incentives, everyone has been mesmerized into thinking that electrical power will always be cheap. No way. After NYS state has locked everyone into all-electric usage, kilowatt-hour rates may double or triple, just like they have with OPEC and oil.
Finally, NYS apparently thinks that — with a flick of some switches and a few mandates in law — the state can significantly stop climate change for the world. How arrogant and presumptuous! Instead of considering the comparative values of all energy sources, and the consequences of changes away from those sources, particularly as applied to a cold-state climate, NYS must believe that Mother Nature can be confronted and defeated — by edicts. NYS will soon learn that when Mother Nature’s Laws are violated, retribution will be swift and without forgiveness: no bailouts, no second chances, just rueful disasters.
BOB GUSCIORA
Canandaigua