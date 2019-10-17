To the Editor:
The proposed Solar Energy Farm of Trelina will occupy at least 400 acres on and around Serven Road in Waterloo. This is land that my grandfather and uncles farmed for decades. Four of us cousins still live on Serven Road and are not in favor of seeing this land turned into solar panels instead of fields where deer, birds and other animals roam.
We understand farming is a hard life and not always profitable, but we need to protect our land from developers from Florida.
We will not see a decrease in our electric bills from this solar farm. Serven Road is only 1.4 miles long and has 22 homes on it. These homes are well maintained and will lose value when the farmland is turned into an industrial site.
Apparently, this plan has been in the works for 18 months, and we were never informed. An article on the plan in the paper on Sept. 26 stated that the owner had discussed the plan with relatives prior to agreeing to lease the land. We are second cousins to Mr. Oese-Siegel and live next door to the farm; we were not informed of his intentions to lease the land to Trelina.
We hope that this solar farm can be located in an area that is not adjacent to homes where people reside. The Finger Lakes is a beautiful area and this will not enhance tourism. They just don't make pretty solar panels.
RITA COOK
Waterloo