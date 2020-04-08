To the Editor:
As a resident of Butler and only living less than a mile away from the proposed sludge site, I am disheartened for our family. We have a son who has Cystic Fibrosis. We are worried about all the air pollution and toxins that this facility will bring for him, the other residents, and for the calves that are housed just to the north of it at a bordering dairy farm.
It's not bad enough that we have to worry about the coronavirus, but this too? Not to mention all the tractor-trailer traffic that will be bringing in the waste, sand, and wood chips that will be damaging the roads.
This is the Finger Lakes region. Why would we want something that diminishes its beauty, and threatens our water sources? We already get NYC garbage, why do we have to take their sewage? You can't replace fresh air, clean water or your health. So why should we have to risk that? There are so many other places that are away from watersheds and people and nearer to NYC that they could put this.
Say "NO" to NYC!
RHONDA EVERHART
Savannah