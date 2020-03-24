Not out from the shadows of the ‘Cold War’
To the Editor:
In his piece, “Binary ...” (FLT, March 4), Cameron Miller uses the public reaction to Bernie Sanders’ recent praise of Cuban literacy to ask, “When will we step out from the shadow of our Cold War past?” For Americans, the answer is: When the existential threat posed by Marxist thugs and their fellow-travelers no longer exists.
Good luck with that. Strongmen don’t suffer opposition. Ask the political prisoners — those not yet poisoned, executed, or disappeared — languishing in communist jails.
Miller writes that critics of Sanders were “targeting Cuba as the enemy and all that is wrong with the world,” calling that criticism, “Our nationalist knee-jerk reaction.” A more historical assessment is that critics know that what makes our nationalism unique is our determination to be free. Liberty inspired our political birth, and our pledge to work for a “more perfect union” of citizens. Our founders knew that utopia was an illusion.
Sanders’ misguided take on Cuba’s public education is, technically, accurate. Communism did reduce Cuban illiteracy. However, not “miraculously so.” In fact, Cuban literacy improvements, designed by Castro to prop-up his police state, look much different than the educational improvements for which Mr. Miller recently advocated. In “Critical Thinking” (FLT, Oct. 2, 2019), Miller argued for teaching and learning that allows for students “thinking for themselves about right and wrong,” and analyzing politics and governments on the basis of “shared values.” Cuban school children won’t be thinking critically about the “right and wrong” of communist rule anytime soon.
Similarly, misjudging Cuban healthcare hides the truth about surviving in police states. Mussolini’s trains famously ran on time. Hitler’s purity tests and material handling systems — railroads, crematoria, and mass graves — were so efficient that his final solution was almost realized. Tens of millions of Russian and Chinese people were starved to death before Stalin and Mao retreated from command agriculture. A mere three years ago, injuries to our embassy staff, who left Cuba with mysterious inner-ear damage after our ill-fated attempt to restart diplomatic relations, provide a glimpse into how Cuban healthcare, like education, is weaponized by its police state. Currently, the world-wide impact of China’s slow reveal of the coronavirus is a reminder that Americans must mistrust the lies of authoritarians.
For Americans who’ve not forgotten the horrors of the last century’s totalitarian regimes, the Cold War, including its current extensions in Cuba, Russia and China, is more a light, than a shadow.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva