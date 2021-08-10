To The Editor:
I don't know how to react on the question of whether Critical Race Theory should be taught in our public schools.
On one hand, it is commonsense to me that we do have a history of racism in our country and that it still very much exists. I believe that the major claims that CRT makes are true and accurate.
On the other hand, I can empathize and sympathize and relate to those who feel that there is an element of "reverse-racism" to it. I cannot tell you how often that I have felt like a victim of "reverse-racism" and "reverse-sexism" at the hands of my fellow so-called "compassionate" progressive-Democrats. As a 71-year-old white male with a Jewish-sounding last name (I converted to Christianity in 1980), I feel that I am the most disliked Democrat in the country by the progressives. Their compassion ends when it comes to people like me. Lives like mine seem to "matter" less to them.
That's why while I am still a proud and loyal Democrat. I refer to myself as a liberal Democrat.
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester