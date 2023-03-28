Now is the time to build a better tomorrow
To the Editor:
NY 24 Rep. Claudia Tenney seems determined to spend her time in office portraying President Biden as a villain. I sometimes feel the dark clouds enveloping me with everything she spouts — not because there are dark clouds, but because she seems intent on creating them. It’s so disheartening to have a representative new to our region who already seems so out of touch with our region’s concerns.
The pandemic restrictions that we are happy are being lifted in all areas of our lives have affected immigration too, but our representative wants to gin up outrage about our border with Canada because it seemed pretty darned odd for her to be so very outraged about the southern border. I think she’s trying to take a page from the Trump playbook, where he made immigration a perpetual source of controversy. She’s had to go outside her district to create a false narrative about immigration (to Erie and Monroe counties), tying it to nefariousness.
According to reports from CBS News, there were more unlawful entries in the mid-to-early 2000s than there are today, even with post-pandemic surges (better technologies in surveillance is abetting apprehensions as part of so-called surges) — not to say we don’t need solutions, however. The truth is, our population is aging. Immigrants have traditionally been a big part of the labor that supports an aging community. The truth is, there is a labor shortage in all segments of society. We need to welcome immigrants who have been — since World War II — a source of labor during labor shortages. We need to stop vilifying asylum seekers (from Cuba, Venezuela, and other nations that have been classified as authoritarian regimes). That’s the kind of reform we need.
Now is not the time to look for problems that don’t exist in order to gain some media attention. Now is the time to represent solutions for NY24, like Biden’s recent plan for securing Medicare, applauding Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure funds for rural America, supporting Biden’s Microchip and other manufacturing buildup that helps restores not only our national security but also the prosperity of the citizens of our region. Now is not the time to tear down but to build a better tomorrow.
LISA MOORE
South Bristol