NRA promotes lawful ownership and training
To the Editor:
A response to Gregory Lazzaro about the Second Amendment:
The Sacramento shooting was a battle between two rival gangs and some of the shooters were past convicted felons. One of the shooters was released under California’s Proposition 57, having served less than half of a 10-year sentence. The Sacramento DA’s office said he should not be released as he poses an unreasonable risk of safety to the community. California is known for its failure to punish repeat offenders.
The fact of the matter is that this shooting was committed by criminals who used guns and broke numerous California laws. Gun violence is a term used by politicians whose policies promote criminal activity.
In District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court affirmed the right to bear arms belongs to individuals for self-defense while also including, as a dicta, that the right is not unlimited and does not preclude the existence of certain long-standing prohibitions such as those forbidding “the possession of firearms by felons.”
The NRA promotes the lawful ownership and training of individuals who can possess firearms legally. The NRA is not responsible for this gang war.
DIETER KRAEMER
Ovid