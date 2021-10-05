Nurse pulled plug on blood draw over vaccination
To the Editor:
On Sept. 14, I went to have blood work done as ordered by my primary care provider. I was in the chair at Geneva General Hospital with my arm stretched out and a tourniquet on my arm. I said to the nurse about to draw my blood, “Are you vaccinated?” She said, “That is none of your business.”
I was shocked and said, “I have read that the Canandaigua hospital system expects to have 500 vacancies because they can’t find enough vaccinated workers.” She said, “I don’t feel comfortable drawing your blood today. You will have to come back another day.” She then took the tourniquet off and handed my blood work request sheet back to me! I was stunned.
Two days later I went back to the same blood draw location and had a different nurse. After she drew my blood I said, “I am curious about something. Are you vaccinated?” She said “I am, why?” I told her I had been there two days earlier and had asked the nurse if she was vaccinated, was told it was none of my business and then she wouldn’t draw my blood. This nurse said, “Yeah. I am sorry.” I think she knew who I was talking about.
My wife told our dentist what happened. He can’t believe that there are medical professionals who don’t want to get Covid-19 shots. He assured my wife that everyone in his office had been vaccinated.
I would have thought that everyone working in the medical field would have been enthusiastic promoters of this Covid-19 vaccine. America’s hospitals are overflowing with unvaccinated patients with Covid. The chances of dying from it are 11 times greater for unvaccinated people than for those who are vaccinated. Elective surgeries are being postponed. It has happened that unvaccinated parents have both died, sometimes just days apart, leaving young children behind! I just don’t understand this at all.
We all got vaccinated for polio, smallpox, etc., at a young age, did we not? In most schools, it is mandatory that you have those shots before you enter kindergarten. I never heard of any protests about them over the last 100 years. But that was before the last president called Covid-19 a “Democratic hoax” at a huge rally on Feb. 28, 2020.
My wife and I are senior citizens. We try to avoid being around any unvaccinated adults if we are aware of them.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo