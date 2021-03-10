To the Editor:
Are you satisfied with the performance of our health care system in this COVID pandemic? To this point, over 47,000 New Yorkers have died! Government officials and health care workers are doing their best, but our cumbersome system is not up to the task. We deserve a health care system that can handle both community crises and individual care, a well-coordinated system that all New Yorkers can depend on.
The for-profit system we have now is organized under the New York Health Act of 1996. The price of insurance and other medical costs have skyrocketed! Those who have insurance share costs with employers, but often illness is left untreated due to high deductibles. There is no end in sight for the growing costs and diminished care under the present health care system.
Fortunately, there are experts who’ve been working since long before COVID to design a system that can end this vicious cycle. The New York Health Act will create a system based fairly on income, not insurance company rates. Ninety percent of New Yorkers will have substantial cost savings and all will be eligible for health care services. This bill has passed the New York Assembly for the past four years, but a few holdouts in the Senate are keeping our for-profit system stumbling along.
Please go to nyhcampaign.org to learn more and call your NYS assemblyman and senator to be sure they support this upcoming lifesaving bill. Find these numbers at nyassembly.gov and nysenate.gov.
MARY REHOR
Williamson