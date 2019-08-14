NY has enough laws to cover misuse of guns
To the Editor:
Regarding Ms. Augustine’s Aug. 6 column, “Who cares about gun violence?”
She begins by talking about military-style weapons in the hands of civilians. The 1934 National Firearms Act, the 1968 Gun Control Act prevent this. There also was a 1994 Assault Weapons Ban enacted by the Clinton administration that expired in 2004 that prohibited this. The ‘94 Clinton Assault Weapons Ban was not renewed because the Clinton administration concluded it had no effect on violent crime. The other two are still in effect.
Ms. Augustine goes on to state that the majority of Americans support banning assault weapons, eliminating high capacity magazines and raising the age to 21 to purchase a firearm. If enacted these will have no effect on violent crime.
Ms. Augustine also states, “What kind of hunter needs more than six rounds to get the job done?” Similar words were spoken by our Governor. Hunting is a privilege in New York state, it is not a right guaranteed by the U.S. constitution as is lawful gun ownership.
She goes on to talk about sensible gun legislation but doesn’t expand on the meaning. One only has to Google the New York state laws that relate to firearms; we have enough to cover everything. Also what are the weapons of mass destruction she talks about?
Let’s stop referring to every shooting as gun violence and look at it in terms of violence caused by criminals who use guns.
As I said previously, we have enough laws on the books at the state level to cover every misuse of a gun. If some feel that’s not enough than I suggest you Google “Project Exile,” a federal program that puts criminals who use firearms behind bars for a minimum mandatory time. This will curb the use of firearms by criminals.
DIETER KRAEMER
President, Seneca County Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs
