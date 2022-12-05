NY is abortion capital of nation
To the Editor:
A response to Pete Mitchell’s “In America” (Times, Oct. 17):
Be assured women do not have to “scramble” for access to abortion in New York. In 2019, New York enacted comprehensive abortion rights legislation, expanding access to abortion care in the state, and in 2022 enacted additional protections for abortion providers and helpers. We are the abortion capital of the nation.
As far as book-banning is concerned, it rises from a single parent’s protest, and the school boards are so gutless that they succumb to ONE parent’s outrage.
If you are going to quote Lauren Boebert, be sure you recognize that she is actively pro-life and believes that life begins at conception, and it is the government’s role to protect that life.
Yes, rights surely are “coming under fire.” The right to speak anything other than the left’s narrative is banned on every level. The religious right to counsel women about the sanctity of pregnant life can result in the FBI raiding your home.
And to add to Niemoller’s: “Then they came for the preborn and the government allowed it, but thousands with voices representing the voiceless, spoke up.”
COLLEEN KELLY SPELLECY
Webster