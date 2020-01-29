To the Editor:
Wow, Pam Helming! You are showing your true color (no — that is not a typo), and I DON’T mean red, white and blue. Lest you forget, your oath of office requires that you represent ALL the people in your district, not just those who speak English, those who are conservative or those who are white.
Instead we have yet another politician who resorts to name calling of half her constituents while wrapping herself in the flag and asserting that racism is patriotic. How about this: Let’s make compassion and equality the “official language” of New York!
MARY JOSLYN
Lyons