To the Editor:
My house is cold and almost silent. There is no coffee this morning. Our power is out; for the fourth time (at least) in the past 24 hours. On the NYSEG outage list, the same roads are listed and I know that roughly 200 other customers join me in a dark and featureless morning.
This has been our plight during 2020. The weather has not been bad enough to warrant this poor service. Nevertheless, the slightest breeze brings down power outside Phelps often and for hours at a time. 2020 has been a challenging year for all businesses, but as we enter our traditional New York winter, I do so with a sense of concern for my family’s safety, and the safety of the others (some who are elderly) in my neighborhood.
NYSEG needs to step up their repair game, majorly.
ADAM PILBEAM
Phelps