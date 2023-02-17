OC Jail at risk with COs covering courts
To the Editor:
The Ontario County Office of the Sheriff continues to operate short of staff within the Corrections Division. Officers work long hours over multiple days, which puts the officers, inmates and the public at risk. This creates negligence and liability for the taxpayers.
While operating short-staffed inside of the jail, correction officers are given permanent and annual positions at the Ontario County Court, Canandaigua City Court, and Geneva City Court. A total of 16.5 full-time-equivalent positions make up these assignments Monday through Friday. These positions consist of full-time correction officers and retired officers that have returned to work in a part-time capacity.
In order to safely operate the Ontario County Jail, the officers assigned to these courthouses could be returned to the jail to fulfill the multitude of obligations and, more specifically, inmate needs. Additionally, to comply with state law, the Office of Sheriff is lawfully obligated to maintain a county jail and officers within, not to provide court security.
The state and cities are fully capable of employing these positions, as they currently contract with Ontario County to pay for correction officers to be assigned at these three locations, over $1 million each year. Police reform and reinvention is the priority. The career description of correction officers is rehabilitation and working with and mentoring the inmate population through valuable programs while providing public safety in the jail. It is not defined as a court security officer.
CHRISTIAN SMITH
Jail Administrator (retired)
Phelps