To the Editor:

John Norvell, it's OK to be batty.

We live on the eastern boundary of Penn Yan. Beyond our hedgerow it's four miles to Seneca Lake: fields, streams, ponds, woods, farms.

We used to have the bat family every dusk. Parents were training baby to catch bugs. We loved watching.

One evening I was in the lawn chair, a bug annoying me, when daddy bat swooped by and nabbed it. I could feel the wing flap.

Thank you, daddy bat. Hey, we're both mammals. Y'all were here here first.

WOODY STENZ

Penn Yan

