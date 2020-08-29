To the Editor:
John Norvell, it's OK to be batty.
We live on the eastern boundary of Penn Yan. Beyond our hedgerow it's four miles to Seneca Lake: fields, streams, ponds, woods, farms.
We used to have the bat family every dusk. Parents were training baby to catch bugs. We loved watching.
One evening I was in the lawn chair, a bug annoying me, when daddy bat swooped by and nabbed it. I could feel the wing flap.
Thank you, daddy bat. Hey, we're both mammals. Y'all were here here first.
WOODY STENZ
Penn Yan