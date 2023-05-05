To the Editor:
In a recent column in the Penn Yan Chronicle-Express by state Sen. Tom O’Mara, he said he supports a Freedom Agenda that allows New Yorkers to be free to make choices for their families, to be free from an overreaching government that hampers our quality of life, and to be free to support the Constitution. He indicated that New York state has budgetary and tax problems, which I agree with, but we are not much different from many states in that respect.
What concerns me is the senator’s use of the words freedom and agenda. I look at some states like Florida, Texas, Virginia, Idaho, Iowa, and others (to which some New Yorkers are moving) where freedom means laws against LGBTQ+ individuals, laws removing treatments for women who have been raped, laws that allow just about anyone to carry a gun, laws that reduce locations, and hours that polls are open and ways people with limitations (disabilities, transportation) can vote. And, there are groups in New York state and around the country whose only agenda is to limit the rights of those who are not white, straight, male, and Christian.
Many of these other states have Republican majorities in their legislatures. There are some national Republicans who support these so-called freedoms and agendas. Yet I don’t hear too many other Republicans speaking out against these “freedoms.”
I don’t want New York to establish those types of freedoms or agendas. I don’t think Sen. O’Mara supports these types of freedoms, but what about his Republican colleagues? And do our state Republicans vote for and with national Republicans regardless of their beliefs? That is, they vote the party line.
Most Americans do not support these actions, yet they’re happening across our country because many of our state and national representatives are not acting on our behalf. And, in some cases, like Tennessee, state representatives speaking out for their constituents were removed by the Republican majority legislature. Thank goodness they have since been reinstated.
So be careful, fellow New Yorkers, about what party and what candidates you vote for on both the local, state and national level. In today’s times the word freedom has many different meanings to different people, and I think the term agenda now conjures up a negative connotation. Let’s all be clear and understand what that “agenda” really means.
ED SCHULTZ
Penn Yan