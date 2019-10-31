On SLG’s testing for PFAS chemicals in local water supplies
To the Editor:
After being stonewalled by the Department of Health, which has not released its water testing results to the public, Seneca Lake Guardian used University of Michigan’s lab to test various drinking water sources for PFAS chemicals within the region. The results showed levels of PFAS chemicals in every sample.
Seneca Lake Guardian’s (SLG) intent was to inform, not to alarm, and we regret any consternation caused by the manner in which the local water test results were released to the public. We want to thank those municipalities that have taken this issue seriously and completed their own testing.
It is important to note that no labs are certified to test for all PFAS compounds; they are only certified for PFOA and PFOS. In other words, for the other contaminants that came back positive, even Microbac, the lab that was used by some municipalities, is not certified, nor is the state Health Department. The difference between the results from the University of Michigan and Microlab could be the fact that the sample obtained by some municipalities was taken at the point of entry to the water treatment plant, and therefore it was uncontaminated by the pipe and delivery system or home plumbing, whereas the SLG samples of municipal water supplies were taken from cold water taps. This factor should be considered in the future. Many faucets and fittings are installed with Teflon tape or plumbing paste, both of which contain PFAS chemicals.
Regardless, SLG’s imperative was to point out that neither the current NY State nor EPA recommended standards are as comprehensive and protective as they should be. The nation’s top toxicologist has stated that the safety threshold for PFOA in water should be as low as 0.1 ppt.
The bottom line is that the presence of PFAS in water supplies is pervasive, and the issue must be addressed. SLG is working with other organizations across the state to urge lawmakers to lower the maximum allowable contaminant level (MCL) to 2 parts per trillion, as more and more studies show that any level of PFAS is a threat to public health. We will also urge NYS governmental representatives to seek funding to help municipalities improve or replace our aging water infrastructures.
JOSEPH M. CAMPBELL
President, Seneca Lake Guardian, A Waterkeeper Affiliate