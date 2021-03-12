To the Editor:
We have lived in Geneva now just over a year after moving from the state of Washington. Being near our son and family is great. We're not happy about paying city taxes when across the street they pay half. I do worry we made an economic mistake buying in the highest taxed city in Ontario County.
The reason for this letter, though, is to ask who is lying regarding our lake and Greenidge Generation? Is it the company or is it the concerned citizens who oppose them?
Also, why do we assume the state has specific or explicit standards regarding return water temperature, fish screen or protection, etc.? Greenidge says they are protecting the lake. How do we know? Citizens say no, they are not.
How about listing the requirements? Who audits or confirms representations by Greenidge or concerned citizens? Do the intakes of water have to be vertical, horizontal? Escape lanes for fish or do they just suck them in, grind them up and discharge them back to the lake?
And algal blooms, what impact does this bitcoin power plant serve? Bitcoin for the owners or for whom? How does Greenidge know none of the algal blooms are attributed to them?
Is it possible to report facts, please? I guess that assumes anyone has them. After all the political lying and misinformation in our country and area, I do not believe any of the information. People will lie about anything. Sad, but true. Can this paper help?
PETER MAFTEIU
Geneva