To the Editor:
In his “In America” column of June 29 ("Nobody tells ME what to do!") Pete Mitchell asks readers what we would have done about the patron in his restaurant who refused to wear a mask.
Here’s my take:
Pete: “Good evening, sir. Do you have a mask with you?”
Dumb Patron: “No.”
Pete: “I’m sorry, sir, but we require a mask be worn by all customers who come into the restaurant.”
Dumb Patron: “Oh yeah? Well I ain’t gunna wear one in here or anywhere else. Ain’t nobody gunna tell me what I gotta do.”
Pete: “In that case sir, I’m afraid I have to ask you to leave. You may come back when you wear a mask.”
Dumb Patron walks past Pete and sits down while muttering something about dictator restaurant owners.
Pete (with a little more sternness in his voice): “You are not welcome here. I asked you to leave. If you do not leave immediately. you are trespassing so I will call the police and have you escorted out.”
What happens next is entirely up to Dumb Patron. He leaves, no problem. He gives Pete a hard time and does not leave, Pete calls the police.
I thinks that’s the way to handle Dumb Patrons.
GEORGE DUTTON
Waterloo