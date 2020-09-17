Only one Republican, Romney, merits reelection
To the Editor:
On June 16, 2015 a New York billionaire descended on an escalator and announced his candidacy for the 2020 Republican nomination for President. It was a truly historic moment. A person who had never held any elected office would have the audacity and ego to try for the nomination of a major party. And then he actually did it.
One of our local congressional representatives endorsed Donald J. Trump as the most qualified Republican candidate. He joined another New York representative in becoming the first in New York state to endorse Donald J. Trump. Trump went on to win the election despite the very real signs that this was not a good choice for the country.
Over time, all Republicans in the House and Senate jumped on board and have become avid supporters of Trump. They still remain silent and supportive despite that Trump has presided over the most incompetent government since King George III. To date, there is still only one elected Republican who was willing to stand up and point out that the emperor has no clothes. Republicans put on blindfolds. The House impeached without one Republican vote. Then on to the Senate where all Republicans except one, Mitt Romney, voted to keep the emperor. There was never a chance of conviction. History will eventually vindicate the House.
The U.S. Constitution was drafted by people with a profound knowledge of law, politics and human nature. They came up with a government that would be free of kings, queens and other autocrats. They did a marvelous job, and it has served us well for over 230 years. Donald Trump and the current Republican Party have found a way to circumnavigate our system of checks and balances. We should acknowledge that the Republican Party is responsible for this debacle and only one of them, Mitt Romney, merits reelection. The Democrats need to continue with their house cleaning that they began in 2018 and then maybe we can go for another 200 or so years.
DANIEL J. McGRATH
Clifton Springs