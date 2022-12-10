Only the richest of the rich are represented
To the Editor:
Inflation hurts all of us. Unfortunately, policymakers have only one cure: raising interest rates. This may throw millions of folks out of work and bankrupt thousands of small businesses, but cheer up! Eventually we’ll whip inflation!
After World War II, inflation soared to 20%, due to shortages, broken supply chains and pent-up consumer demand (Sound like America in 2022?) So what should we do now that we did in 1945?
First, enforce the 1922 “Packers and Stockyards Act” to allow truly free markets to flourish. For example, four corporations control beef processing in the U.S., across four non-competing geographic regions. In 2020, their profit margin was $21/100 pounds of beef. In 2022, it’s $279/100 pounds (USDA figures). While ranchers get paid less for their beef, prices at the store have doubled. Similarly:
• Two telecom corporations oversee all internet access.
• Three companies produce 100% of America’s baby formula. When a single factory went offline last February, 40% of the supply was cut in one day.
• Three businesses own 99% of drug stores.
• Four banks control 41% of all assets in the U.S. banking system.
Second, the government must negotiate drug prices on ALL Medicare/Aid purchases (Believe it or not, getting competitive bids for drugs is illegal!) A vial of insulin costs $8 in England; $9 in Germany; $12 in Canada … $98.70 in America.
Third, the feds should enact excess profit taxes. Gas prices spiked largely due to pent-up demand, and the fact that oil companies have doubled and tripled their profits. We should take a hint from England, where oil companies pay a 25% tax on their profits, but only those above last year’s profits. This tax will give EVERY British household $500 to $1,250 this winter, for their fuel bills. Plus, these oil companies can get that 25% tax back, if they reinvest it in Britain.
Monopolies, drug pricing and excess profits (MD&E) have driven prices up; and could be fixed with much less pain than raising interest rates. However, MD&E can only be addressed by our political leader who, Democrats and Republicans, are owned by monopolistic corporations.
None of us — “MAGA-heads” or “woke liberals” — none of us, save the richest of the rich, are represented in the halls of American power. Whenever you vote in elections, go ahead and vent your frustrations over abortion, gun rights, election rigging or “Bidenflation.” But no matter who wins, the Top 1% will thank us all for our continued ignorance.
JEFF HOFFMAN
Waterloo