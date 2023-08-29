Ontario County board declaration a mistake
To the Editor:
The decision by Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd Campbell to issue an emergency declaration restricting housing for asylum seekers is, to put it mildly, disappointing.
We could argue that it is, at its heart, racist. We could certainly argue that it is part of the United States’ long history of exclusionary legislation. Obviously, it hearkens back to the Obama and, even more notoriously, the Trump administration’s attempts at detention and expulsion. Their decision risks the unnecessary potential of lawsuits: As reported earlier in the summer, Wayne County decided not to issue a state of emergency in part because of the threat of lawsuits. It also decided to be proactive in updating its housing stock should asylum seekers be relocated in Wayne County. Wayne County went even further in recognizing the vitality immigrants provide to a community. Most tellingly, there was the recognition that there was no emergency — and that resources should be directed to actual emergencies when they occur, such as lakeshore flooding.
Wayne County, in my opinion, got it right on all counts.
Ontario County, however, has caught a bout of what ails the conservatives on our own City Council: the desire to insulate oneself from anything new and denigrate anything apparently different, while paralyzed in the face of actual emergencies. The Board of Supervisors — was the entire board in support of this or only Campbell? — claimed to be proactive, but nowhere was it noted that there is a concrete plan to remedy the well-established lack of affordable housing. Instead, the Ontario Board of Supervisors cynically used their own malfeasance to withhold the potential of aid to asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants. Furthermore, they are willing to risk expensive lawsuits of the same kind facing Rockland and Orange counties.
While the declaration short, as it may be rescinded in September, it can be extended indefinitely, thus the purpose of the declaration one supposes is to score political points among the most base reactionaries. Much worse, in our name they turn their backs on those in need and who could contribute immensely to our communities while failing to provide incentives for affordable housing to the communities they claim to protect.
JAMES McCORKLE
Geneva