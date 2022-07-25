Ontario Co. must act on fire, EMS dispatching issues soon
To the Editor:
I write this letter not as a complaint but rather to bring to your attention an ever-increasing danger resulting from very serious problems in the provision of fire and, in particular, EMS services in Ontario County.
If one listens to the dispatching of fire and EMS services for even a short period of time, it will become quickly apparent that multiple times per day the first responders initially dispatched are unable to provide a timely response. It has become commonplace for second- and even third-level companies to be dispatched. While this mutual aid is a long-standing, proven system once used only in extreme situations, it by nature delays responses, sometimes by considerable periods, when time is important. The causes of this situation are multitude and subject to much debate, but they are not the reason for this letter.
Recent correspondence with Ontario County government leaders informs me that they are aware of the situation and are investigating. I applaud them for this. However, I don’t see in their current plan the real sense of the urgency I feel the situation dictates. A “consultant” was hired this past February, and it is hoped that a report will be issued in August. I suppose that then the report will have to be “studied,” groups formed to evaluate the suggested solutions and perhaps more study on how to implement them, and then perhaps something can be done. This all adds up to many more months of the status quo, a situation which NOW daily puts peoples’ lives and property in serious jeopardy.
I urge you, as a concerned citizen and yes, sometimes a taxpayer, to press your supervisor, the county administration and the county Office of Emergency Management to fast-track a solution even if it involves some temporary steps. Months of study and debate are simply not acceptable, especially since the problem has already been known to them since last February at least.
Pertinent contacts might include John “Jack” Marren, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors (bos@co.ontario.ny.us); Jeff Harloff, director of the County Office of Emergency Management, 2914 County Road 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424; Chris DeBolt, county administrator (county.admistrator@co.ontario.ny.us); and your own representative on the county Board of Supervisors.
JOHN PERRY
Clifton Springs