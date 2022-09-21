Ontario landfill a regional issue; state should have a say
This is in response to the article that appeared Aug. 30, “Jordan: Revisions needed.”
Carla Jordan, Ontario County Director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, had criticized DEC’s proposed landfill regulation changes. She objected to proposed regulations, which among other things, would prohibit new landfills or expansion of existing landfills located within 1,000 feet of a school or residence. This “ ... would cause the closure of many active landfills in the state.”
She was quoted as saying, “It is the county’s responsibility to its constituents to decide how to structure their solid waste management programs and if the landfill is closed, it should be as a result of a policy decision by the Board of Supervisors.” She talked about an “over-reach of state authority and giving the appearance of taking away local landfill control.” She also objected to provisions increasing the strength of landfill liners.
The landfill is a regional issue. The county Board of Supervisors should protect the interests of its constituents and others by promoting a clean and healthy environment, tourism, farming, local wineries, craft breweries and the like. It should vote to close the county landfill in 2028 with provisions for accommodating only local waste, and re-use recycle programs. However, if for some reason that vote goes the wrong way, then the state DEC regulations should, if applicable, be utilized to reverse that “policy decision of the Board of Supervisors” and close the landfill. Our regional environment and economy make the closing of the landfill a decision which should not be left strictly to a local board.
So I cannot agree with the overall message of Carla Jordan rejecting the authority of New York state to deal with and regulate such important environmental issues.
SAM BONNEY
Geneva