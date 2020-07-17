To the Editor:
Dear Congressman Reed:
In 2010, President Obama’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act provided $831 billion for economic stimulus during the Great Recession. At the time you demanded a full accounting of these funds, saying, “It wasn’t going to the places they [the Obama Administration] said it was going to go.”
Fast-forward to June 12, 2020. Testifying before the U.S. Senate, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin refused to disclose who is receiving $700 billion in funds via the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). He stated unequivocally that “we believe it [the list of recipients] … is confidential information.”
Two administrations, two crises, two stimulus plans … and two responses from yourself.
Unlike 2010, you have not demanded accountability for PPP funding. Your news releases have praised the PPP; you’ve even called for a second round of funding. But not a word about accountability. And no response to my inquiry save a robo-email, assuring me that my letter on this subject was “very important.”
As the Republican co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, and one of Mr. Trump’s earliest supporters, you may be the best-positioned member of the House to demand that this administration tell American taxpayers how our money is being spent.
Please demand accountability from the Trump administration today, as you did from President Obama’s in 2010.
JEFF HOFFMAN
Waterloo