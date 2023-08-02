To the Editor:
The United States of America is in a constitutional crisis. Our ex-president has been charged with 31 felonies and seven misdemeanors. He likely will be in a federal prison or waiting to be sentenced during the coming federal election cycle in 2024.
Voters need to consider that the one person elected with the responsibility and the authority to enforce laws necessary for our peace and safety is the President of the United States. The constitutional requirements for this office are to be 35 years old and born a citizen of the United States. Political parties are entrusted to nominate responsible people who have demonstrated the skills and character needed to successfully manage the responsibilities attached to this office.
Candidates for federal office nominated by political parties need to answer many questions. Unique to our current crisis, these questions now include the following: How can a person in a jail cell be an efficient and effective chief executive? Will he have more privileges than his fellow convicts? Will we have a special place that will house all of the family, staff and Secret Service protection? Will state dinners and other diplomatic rituals be held in the prison cafeteria? Might the White House be designated a federal prison? The list will be extensive and expensive. If these questions sound absurd, it’s because they are. This constitutional crisis boils down to a such a bizarre and incredible event — namely, that a person could be elected President and entrusted with enforcing our laws in good faith while personally being charged and convicted under those same laws.
I switched to the Republican Party because our former Congressman, Tom Reed, endorsed our ex-president and I wished to vote against him in the primary. As a proud New Yorker and active member of my community, I believed then and continue to believe that our district deserves to be represented by people with the character and bravery to speak out when something is obviously not right. Tom Reed left office and did not run in that election.
Closed primaries are responsible for this crisis. Now, my only choice is to remain a Republican as a way to help avert this coming imminent tragedy. The huge cost of winning an election has made the search for qualified candidates to run for federal or state offices limited. All too often this excludes many of are most qualified citizens. A larger pool of voters will produce better results.
Congress can help by passing a federal law mandating open primaries in all federal elections in 2024. This will attract better candidates and help diminish the power of money and the cults that are in control of political parties. They may even be able to pass it early enough for the Supreme Court to declare it constitutional.
DAN McGRATH
Clifton Springs