To the Editor:
I am getting sick of the left-wing opinion writers bringing up the subject of tax cuts for the rich and never mentioning tax cuts for lower income classes.
My yearly gross income has been less than $50,000 for several years, and I have been taking the standard deduction for these years. My 2018 gross income — the first year of tax cuts — was higher than 2017 yet I paid less in taxes for 2018 than 2017.
If these writers are not being honest about this subject how can they be believed about any subject?
SHELDON FRANKENFIELD
Seneca Falls
