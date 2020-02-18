To the Editor:
Recently, an opportunity for peacemaking was lost. No, it was not an international opportunity. Rather, the acquitted President had an opportunity during his State of the Union to extend an olive branch to his opponents. He had the opportunity to exhibit statesmanship paving the way for expanded bipartisan collaboration to address issues of importance to all Americans. He is the President of the United States not just of his party.
At the same time the Speaker of the House demeaned herself and her party in tearing up the State of the Union address. Tit for tat is the same as an eye for an eye, which when enacted leads to blindness.
Some say to the victor belongs the spoils. That ideology plunges us deeper into division, inertia and worse.
I recently came across Gen. Douglas MacArthur's speech given at the signing of the surrender of Japan at the end of WWII aboard the battleship Missouri. I quote in part:
"We are gathered here ... to conclude a solemn agreement whereby peace may be restored. The issues involving divergent ideals and ideologies, have been determined ... it is for us both victors and vanquished, to rise to that higher dignity which alone benefits the sacred purposes we serve ... a world founded upon faith and understanding. A world dedicated to the dignity of mankind and the fulfillment of our most cherished wish: for freedom, tolerance and justice."
Substitute the word nation for world and you get a sense of what could have been.
DONALD WERTMAN
Hall