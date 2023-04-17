Organizations launch campaign for trans safety
To the Editor:
On March 31, youth across the country and in the Finger Lakes stood up for their values, rights, and survival by participating in the March for Queer & Trans Youth Autonomy. As members of the region’s adult LGBTQ+ community, we and our allies are proud of the bravery exhibited by these young people and must commit to following their example.
The Finger Lakes Justice Partnership, in conjunction with our allies Keuka Compass, Penn Yan PRIDE Coalition, Geneva Women’s Assembly, Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church (Penn Yan), Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes, and Southern Finger Lakes Pride are announcing our Committing to the Trans Community campaign. Its mission is to demonstrate our dedication to preserving the dignity and well-being of the Finger Lakes’ transgender, nonbinary, intersex, and gender-nonconforming (GNC) neighbors and visitors, as well as other LGBTQ+ people. This campaign is an evolving effort that will welcome additional partners throughout the Finger Lakes as awareness of its urgency spreads.
That urgency is due to an ever-mounting wave of legislation targeting trans people and ever-escalating rhetoric that marginalizes, otherizes, and dehumanizes the same population. This represents a disturbing process that we fear will result in continued normalization of eliminationism directed at our beloved trans siblings. At the same time, our campaign is a part of FLXJP’s mission demonstrating that acceptance, belonging, and community must remain stronger forces in our society than hatred and division.
We are already reaching out to businesses and institutions, inviting them to exhibit visible solidarity for all trans people. By making proud, public declarations in our physical spaces and online, we create a safer, more welcoming society for our trans siblings and everyone else who feels “other.”
This work requires bravery. Participants will receive pushback. The FLXJP and our allies will offer moral, instructional and material as requested. We remind everyone that standing up for fundamental human rights is not a political stance but a moral one, one that we invite community members of all backgrounds and philosophies to take alongside us. We ask those who fear backlash to put themselves in the position of those who cannot “opt out” of this kind of danger — then choose the right path and join us.
We urge anyone in the Finger Lakes region with any interest in getting involved to contact us for more information at flxjustice21@gmail.com. We can discuss how you can help, connect you with allies in your area, and share the step-by-step process for your initial demonstration of commitment. We look forward to connecting with many more concerned members of our wider community to build ongoing relationships centered on justice.
ALEX ANDRASIK
On behalf of members of
FLX Justice Partnership