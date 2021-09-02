Other high-water hazards from wastewater plant
To the Editor:
The recent rainstorm took its toll on many lakeshore residents. Keuka and Cayuga lakes reported the highest level of damage to boats, docks and flooding according to the Finger Lakes Times cover story on Aug. 23 by Mike Hibbard.
But there was another significant toll taken by the residents on Seneca Lake, especially those near the Keuka Outlet, which is also the Seneca Inlet, an often-overlooked fact. Mighty Seneca Lake is the recipient of much of Keuka’s outflow including the discharge from Penn Yan Wastewater Treatment Plant.
On Aug. 18, according to NY-Alert, the discharge of untreated sewage into the Keuka Outlet waterway was between 14,400 and 34 million gallons. Meanwhile, in Dresden, my neighbors and I filled our little beachfronts and break walls with wooden debris, hauling out sticks, logs and roots of all sizes as a courtesy to boaters, but also a necessity to protect our water intake lines, and might I add, to provide easy entertainment for my stick-loving puppy.
It would be nice if our westerly neighbors at the PY Waste Treatment Plant would “up their game” and protect our shared waterway year-round and especially during emergencies. And since the Keuka Outlet Trail is becoming a nationally recognized recreational destination, perhaps it is also time for the DEC to “up its game” — taking a serious look at the waterway’s “C” classification. A Class “B” allows users to enjoy “contact recreation,” which is what happens pretty much every day right at the mouth of the Keuka Outlet (Seneca Inlet).
With its inviting sandy bottom and beachy shoreline, plus vibrant birdlife — it is already a sweet spot for boaters with and without motors, or fishing poles.
DONNA RAE SUTHERLAND
Dresden