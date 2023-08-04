Our experience to forget at GGH
To the Editor:
If our family’s experience with Geneva General Hospital’s professional nursing staff, medical director, hospitalist, and CEO is not an anomaly, it is a good thing URMC is coming to right the ship.
When our 94-year-old loved one was taken to the emergency room and then admitted for three days, with the exception of the impressive ER care and the wonderful aides caring for her, our family was treated to disrespect, dismissiveness, a lack of professionalism, misinformation, lies, rudeness, a refusal to communicate, and some of the absolute worst care coordination services imaginable.
We appreciate the frustrations of those in the medical field. And, we know GGH has some wonderfully dedicated and skilled service providers. Staffing can be difficult, but none of the unprofessional treatment we experienced was due to staff shortages. It was blatant disrespect for our family members.
Thank you to the ER staff and the wonderful aides who cared for all of us during a difficult time. As for the rest we were forced to tolerate, you may want to remember, no one is ever so educated or experienced that treating those in need with disrespect and dismissiveness should appear so second nature.
Regarding the CEO who totally ignored a request for information, and the medical director who merely placated us, this may not have been your fault, but it was most certainly your responsibility. As for the hospitalist, your behavior and lack of professionalism were appalling. Perhaps the aides caring for our loved one could do a training for the professional staff on proper treatment of patients and their families.
Sincerely,
CHRIS BERGMAN
MARY LAWTHERS
NANCY PONTIUS
ANN PONTIUS
PETER PONTIUS