To the Editor:
President Trump is right on target. The yearly gun slaughter of tens of thousands of Americans really is a mental health problem.
That’s because guns themselves have become a national mental health problem. And none more so than the iconic AKs and ARs along with other military-style weapons. Our fascination, obsession and downright worship of these guns have made them the carriers of an epidemic of fear, hate and domestic terrorism masquerading as patriotism.
This craziness has nothing to do with traditional American gun ownership. It is a panic deliberately fostered by gun manufacturers in league with fake-patriotic, right-wing political organizations like the NRA, working to undermine our governmental institutions and the democratic freedoms they protect.
Right-wing media disinformation and internet troll farms have now driven millions of us into a state of paranoid fear, into seeing the world beyond our front yard as full of strange threats that only guns can protect us from.
Gun addiction also apparently shuts down rational thinking: How often have we heard that there’s no point in outlawing rapid fire weapons because “killers will just use knives or anything”? Or that the size of the magazine doesn’t matter because “it only takes one bullet to kill"?
If a horrified news anchor reports that it took only a second to spray 30 shots into a classroom full of kids, some gun fanatic will triumphantly proclaim that the “liberal media” don’t know what they’re talking about, because ”it actually takes almost five seconds!”
The vast majority of American gun owners (myself included) use regular long guns for hunting or pistols for personal protection — and don’t mind registering them. Rapid fire rifles or “tactical” pistols with huge magazines, concealable shotguns, 1,000-yard kill sniper rifles: none of these have anything whatsoever to do with self-protection, and clearly none should be available to anyone outside the military any more than are machine guns, RPGs or flame throwers.
Tens of millions of these lethal play toys are already floating around the country, and obviously outlawing them will not by itself stop gun deaths — most of which involve handguns, anyway. But just as obviously it is a necessary first step in combating the mounting wave of violence-worshipping right-wing nihilist fantasy that at best leads grown men to run around the woods pretending to be Green Berets, and at worst to the headlines we are more and more familiar with.
BENGT A. SWARD
Himrod