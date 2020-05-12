To the Editor:
This is an open letter to Spencer Tulis and "The Bigger Picture" of March 25 about Kevin Wei and how a woman verbally accosted him in Wegmans.
It's very sad. However, you took advantage of the situation by blasting my President! You stated President Trump "rose to power" in part because he promised to keep Latin and Muslim immigrants out of the U.S. What a bold-face lie! Now I know why he calls you "Fake News."
First, he did not "rise" to power. We, the electorate, voted him in.
Second, he never stated or did anything to keep immigrants out, only the criminals sneaking in illegally. If criminals kept sneaking into your home, you'd lock the doors too. President Trump is simply locking our back door! If you disagree with him, and you lock the doors in your home, then you are a hypocrite!
Next, you assumed the angry woman at Wegmans was a conservative. You either lack memory or are in denial. That woman was one of yours! Perhaps you don't remember Maxine Watters in public, angrily screaming to her constituents that when you see them (conservatives) in supermarkets, gas stations and restaurants, "You tell them they are not welcome here, to get out!" You know, like the angry woman in Wegmans screaming at Mr. Wei.
Or maybe you forgot Sen. Ted Cruz, being screamed at in a restaurant by an angry mob? And maybe you forgot about Candice Owens (a black woman) being run out of a restaurant? Yup, the Wegmans woman was one of yours!
Maybe you forgot Sean Spicer being screamed at in a supermarket? Or Sarah Huckabee Sanders being verbally attacked in a restaurant? Yes, the angry woman was one of yours!
How about Betsy DeVos being harassed in public, and Antifa in face masks, setting fires, throwing rocks and physically attacking people in public. They were, and are, yours!
Last, you claim President Trump's reference to "war footing" sends the wrong message. What would you call thousands of people dead and dying, and tens of millions more unable or scared to venture out in public, military hospital ships and military tent hospitals set up in NYC and elsewhere?
You are right about one thing. Racism and rhetoric is more prevalent today, but its coming from your side, because your side still cannot accept the election results of 2016!
PATRICK A. BOYD
Waterloo