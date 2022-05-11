Our problems the fault of Biden, Dems
To the Editor:
What will it take for legislators, now primarily “Femocrats,” to actually fix critical items confronting this country?
First of all we have an incompetent president pretending to be leading this country. He singlehandedly has caused the inflation rate to go up more than a 40-year high. This hurts all but the rich. He tries to blame it on Putin and the Ukraine war. Inflation started with Biden’s pen his first few days in office.
Next, crime is rampant throughout the country. Another Democrat brain fart: no bail, no jail. Let’s let everyone out of jail so they can prey on honest citizens. Assault, murder, rape, robbery, etc.
I think the big one is total disregard for our nation’s security at our Southern border. Illegals are flowing across our southern border at an enormous rate. None are checked for covid or any other serious diseases. Drugs, human trafficking, guns, etc. These illegals aren’t made to wait in Mexico like the SCOTUS ordered Biden to do. It’s OK, taxpayers will keep giving them free transportation to the state of their choice, free bags of goodies, including a book by VP Harris, $1,000 cash, free cell phone, clothes etc. All this just so Democrats think they can stack the deck in favor of them for future elections.
Maybe not too many terrorists snuck in; wouldn’t want anymore towers to tumble. Wonder if the two security imposters that got tight with Secret Service came in across the southern borders?
Great job. Go Brandon!
JAMES WEDMAN
Lyons