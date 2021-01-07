To the Editor:
On Dec. 19, the Finger Lakes Times ran a "Climate Smart" column by Jacob Fox headlined “Capitalism can coexist with clean initiatives."
I won't respond to the content of the article but rather I wish to share with your readership a post-COVID-19 vision: Owning Our Future.
Such a mission is seriously underway with pockets of testing sites throughout the U.S. and world and is already light years beyond the outmoded capitalist experiment. The work being done during the last two decades developing a Community Wealth template as the anchor for a functional democracy is also alive and healthy among young thinkers who soon will be guiding America. The need for social distancing to protect self and others created an environment where “going deeper” is really the only option that makes sense.
The Democracy Collaborative, with its 20-plus years of work, attracted the world’s best and highly motivated participants from every discipline as well as multiple onsite projects and initiatives. Perhaps the most stimulating experiences during hours of confinement can be found by clicking onto this web site. Community Wealth leaves no one out of the loop and the wisdom to implement such economic, social and environmental momentum is awaiting your input. The scope of this new effort is so encompassing that it will take every voice offering thoughts of a better future so “We the People” can Own Our Future.
If these thoughts generate any interest here is a short list of resources:
• democracycollective.org — A five-point plan for national reconstruction and community transformation: Theory and Policy for a Next System; Leveraging Anchor Institutions; Racial Equality and the Democratic Economy; Catalyzing a Movement to Build a Wealth Community; Next Generation Enterprise and Systemic Design.
• Bioneers.org, founded in 1990 by Kenny Ausubel and Nina Simons — A fertile hub of social and scientific innovations with practical and visionary solutions; a shift to living on Earth in ways that honor the web of life, each other and future generations.
• Farmersfootprint.com, a coalition of farmers, educators, doctors, scientists, and business leaders — To expose the human and environmental impact of chemical farming; to offer a path forward through regenerative agricultural practices,
FRED BROCKWAY, retired educator
Geneva