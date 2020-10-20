To the Editor:
All significant professions in our country have professional associations that monitor their activities. In Geneva now we are discussing a Police Accountability Board (PAB). Meanwhile, many of us concerned with our health fall under another such professional group, a "physicians accountability board," otherwise known as the American Medical Association. There is also the American Bar Association. In our medical and legal lives, we want to be protected from malpractice, and for this we rely in the AMA and the ABA. These groups help to ensure that we are safer in these areas of our lives.
Yet our police, for the most part, at least, refuse to consider a PAB. A few years ago, I had the opportunity to spend a year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis as an academic scholar. A great deal of time was spent teaching the Midshipmen and women the ethics of war, according to which, for example, it is forbidden to obey an unethical or illegal order, and harming innocent civilians is impermissible. There are many other examples of such ethical norms taught as well. It helps the young officers to think of themselves as professionals.
Such professionalization is especially important in cases where members control the means of deadly force, such as the military and the police. There are also psychic rewards to membership in a professional association, a feeling of belonging to a larger professional community and a simple recognition of the members as professionals. I believe that doctors and lawyers would say the same. Certainly, military officers would. I encourage the Geneva police to think of themselves in this way too. It is a recognition of both rights and responsibilities.
STEVEN LEE
Geneva