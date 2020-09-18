To the Editor:
During the 9th Century, the Muslim world had a mail message service in which a piece of mail would start from Baghdad and reach Iran in three days. This was done by very fast horse riders with stops at various distances, called Manzil. During the Turkish Empire, a mailing from Edirne would reach Constantinople in two days, covering approximately 132 miles. The famous Pony Express tried to start mail service but could not and had to declare bankruptcy
We mailed a package from Waterloo (NY) to Rochester (NY) on Aug. 25. It reached its destination on Sept 2. Rochester is only 45 miles from Waterloo. It took seven days! Incidentally, the package contained critical medicines for an elderly person and was sent by First Class mail.
Is this progress or regress?
S RAFIQ AHMAD
Valley Pharmacy
Waterloo