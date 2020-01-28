To the Editor:
Thank you for printing the "Pages from the Past." I saved the first one because my Mom, Margaret Bessie Smith, was born two days prior to Jan. 12, 1920, 100 years ago at home in a farmhouse in Romulus. She passed in 1988.
I thought that you would enjoy hearing something positive for a change!
(A loyal supporter for over 50 years. We never missed subscribing to the paper. My husband, George, looked forward to the paper. We were married in 1961. He passed in 2012 at the age of 86).
SHARON VREELAND
Waterloo