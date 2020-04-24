Pandemic shows us how valuable people are
To the Editor:
Working with the general public is stressful in the best of times. I remember just how taxing working in retail sales can be. I can’t imagine what it must be like in a time of global pandemic, when people become anxious, angry and panicky.
These workers, typically deemed unimportant, have stepped up to keep the nation running. These retail and service employees, many of whom make minimum wage, continue to go into work, placing themselves at risk so that the rest of us do not go without. On a daily basis these people are exposed to numerous members of the public. Strangers who may very well be carrying any assortment of viral nasties. But they continue to go to work. They continue to do their jobs to make sure the rest of us are safe and healthy.
It’s not the investment bankers who have proven the true heroes in all of this. It’s not the CEOs or hedge fund managers or Wall Street speculators. It’s the grocery store employers. The shelf-stockers. The truck drivers. The doctors and nurses and paramedics who work constant double and even triple shifts, doing everything they can to save lives.
It’s the nursing home staff and staff in group homes. The farmers and warehouse workers and highway workers and all the other people deemed essential. These are the real heroes. These are the people who have stepped up.
The best way by far to thank these people is to advocate for a livable wage for all workers. No longer can we claim the cashiers and stock people and fast-food employees are “Kids doing it for a summer.” These people have shown their true colors throughout this pandemic as totally essential to our society.
If this pandemic has shown me anything, it’s that all Americans deserve a livable wage. It has also shown that healthcare is not private, because humans are not private. We are social creatures, and therefore our healthcare should be universal and accessible to all Americans.
We have a learning opportunity here. We can come out of this with much greater empathy and understanding for each other. I hope the lesson is taken to heart.
JOE DICICCO
Romulus