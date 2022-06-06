To the Editor:
Let us count the ways government ineptitude permits, contributes to, or causes violence, using the Broward County School System in Parkland, Fla., as an example.
According to a report in the Miami Herald:
• “ ... Cruz was never expelled from Broward schools. Legally, he couldn’t be."
• The article details a long list of problems stretching back years, including “threat assessments.”
• "While the other students waited in the hallway for their eighth-grade science teacher to let them into the classroom, Cruz would sometimes bang and kick the door, Guerra said. He would yell profanities at the teacher, telling her to 'Open up the f-----g door!’ ”
• Parkland shooter always in trouble, never expelled. Could the school system have done more?
Broward County Sheriff’s Office — "Stunning Series of Failures":
• “ … Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had multiple warnings that the 19-year-old was a violent threat and a potential school shooter …
• "Nikolas Cruz’s dangerous and disturbing behavior was flagged repeatedly to authorities, both local and federal … ”
• Parkland school cop ‘never went in’ during the shooting.
Broward Schools & Sheriff 'Cook Books' to Suppress Discipline, Arrest Records:
• The collusion between the school district and sheriff’s department resulted in "a dramatic decline in the number of students who are arrested at school.” There’s more:
• The Obama administration held up Broward’s transformed discipline system as a national model …
• A White House, School District and Sheriff’s department that celebrated fake numbers, resulting in the death of 17 students.
• Cheating on school violence records went on at other schools too.
• Our rights should not depend on the behavior of the lawless — or the ineptitude of government authorities.
Perhaps Congress could design a bill that would hold government officials accountable.
Note: Beginning in 2013, Broward stopped referring students to police for about a dozen infractions ranging from alcohol and drug use to bullying, harassment and assault.
• Question: If two agencies perpetrate fraud — which leads to murder, is anybody in those agencies accountable? How bad was the fraud?
• "Broward County schools once recorded more in-school arrests than any other Florida school system,” according to The Washington Post.
DON SMITH
Chairman
Shooters Committee in Political Education
Wayne County Chapter